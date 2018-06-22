Murphy moves to cleaner fuel

Shell says GTL burns more cleanly

Murphy is using Shell’s Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) fuel, which is supplied exclusively in the UK by Certas Energy. It is said to have improved combustion properties inside standard diesel engines and so reduce emissions, including nitrogen oxide (NOx) and particulate matter (PM).

This ‘drop-in’ fuel can be used as a direct replacement for conventional diesel fuels, suitable for both on-road and off-road applications without the need for engine modifications.

The Murphy site which took this first delivery of GTL is in Harefield, West London. The project involves the diversion of two existing high pressure gas pipelines to facilitate the construction of the new High Speed Rail 2 (HS2) railway.

Murphy CEO John Murphy, said: “We’re extremely proud to be the first in the UK construction industry to use Shell GTL fuel. This is a huge step towards helping to reduce the impact of engineering and construction works on the environment, and demonstrates the ongoing commitment Murphy has for delivering safely, reliably and sustainability.”

Shell’s GTL market development manager James Lyon said: “By switching to this cleaner-burning diesel alternative, Murphy will be able to make an immediate and lasting difference to emissions of local pollutants without impacting site productivity.”