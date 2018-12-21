Murphy, Nuttall and Osborne share £7bn Network Rail framework

BAM Nuttall refurbished Shoreham Viaduct last year

The framework to deliver renewals and enhancements in Anglia, South East and Wessex has been awarded to J Murphy & Sons (Anglia), BAM Nuttall (South East) and Geoffrey Osborne (Wessex) who will act as strategic delivery partners throughout Control Period 6 (CP6), which runs from 2019 to 2024.

The framework will deliver projects of varying value, including stations, buildings and civils, electrifications, power, signalling, telecommunications and track. After the five-year term completes, there is the option of three one-year extensions if required.

BAM Nuttall and Geoffrey Osborne already work in the region and have delivered schemes including a 100-hour blockade to replace a life-expired bridge in Wandsworth and the upgrade of Shoreham Viaduct.

Southern is the second Network Rail region to announce its contract awards. Last month, Scotland and North East awarded two lots within their framework to Story Contracting and AmcoGiffen. [See our previous report here.]

Network Rail Southern region commercial director Cameron Burns said: “Over the last few years we have made a shift towards working more collaboratively and closer to fewer key contractors, which has allowed us to deliver major improvements for passengers successfully and safely. Given that we are delivering in some of Britain’s busiest stations and on some of the most used routes into the capital, our ability to upgrade the railway with minimal impact on passengers is increasingly important. We want to build on this success for CP6 and the relationships we have with our suppliers, and we look forward to working with them all going forward.”

John Dowsett, managing director for infrastructure at Osborne, said: “Winning this CP6 framework is highly significant for us – it sees us further strengthening our rail portfolio and continuing to work with Network Rail, who recognise and value the collaborative approach we bring.”

John Murphy, chief executive of J Murphy & Sons, said: “This award continues our long partnership with them in renewing and enhancing infrastructure throughout the UK and will give us the chance to work together and drive innovation and improvements. It was a real team effort across Murphy, and the framework will leverage our engineering and rail capabilities across our whole business.”

BAM rail director Huw Jones said: “We’re proud of the contribution we’ve made and are excited to be continuing our collaboration with Network Rail, and our supply chain, for the safe delivery of exceptional rail infrastructure. This confirmation of our continued involvement allows us to invest with confidence in developing skills, our innovation pipeline and technology.”

The multidiscipline framework is set up to deliver both renewals and enhancements. The estimated renewals spend on each contract is:

Route CP6 renewals estimated value Anglia £340m – £460m Southeast £640m – £860m Wessex £280m – £370m Total £1.26bn - £1.69bn

The estimated enhancements spend on each contract is: