Murphy picks up £35m Croydon cabling deal

The project involves the replacement of one of two high-voltage underground cables near Croydon, which form part of the country’s essential power networks.

As well as designing, installing and testing the new cable, work will also include replacing the tunnel ventilation and telecommunications system. Murphy is due to start in October 2018.

The current cable is nearing the end of its asset life and National Grid has decided to replace the circuit with a new XLPE cable system, to be installed inside the existing Croydon tunnel.

The contract was awarded following a competitive tender to undertake the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of a new 400kV cable circuit between the Beddington and Rowdown substations, through the existing Croydon tunnel. The installation and related work is due to be completed by October 2020.

Murphy CEO John Murphy said “We’re delighted to have been awarded this contract and look forward to developing our relationship with National Grid to carry out this essential work. We have decades of experience installing cables, as well as building the tunnels that house them. I’m pleased we can use our engineering expertise to play our part in upgrading the country’s power highways and maintaining reliable supplies for millions of consumers.”

National Grid project engineer James Kennerley added: “By installing cables within tunnels, National Grid are taking these assets away from the highway and reducing the incidences of disruption due to roadworks across the Croydon and wider London area. Throughout the extensive tender period, National Grid were impressed by J Murphy & Son’s technical solution to the complex engineering challenges this project entails, and look forward to implementing these innovative construction methodologies during the works.”