Murphy's new lights ready to ship

The LED floodlights have auto start/stop sensors and consume just half a litre of fuel per hour, saving 900kg CO 2 emissions a month, it is claimed.

The lights provide 3,800 m2 coverage at an average of 20 lux.

Murphy Plant director Mike Carpenter said: “Superb quality finish and performance make these towers an easy choice, before even going into the enhanced capital allowance available on the technology. Win/win.”