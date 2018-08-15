Murphy to build £11m Henley development

CGI of the Gardiner Place development in Henley-on-Thames

Murphy has been contracted to construct 14 residential apartments and 10 retail units. The development will also have a surface level car park to serve the flats.

Murphy CEO John Murphy said: “This mixed-use scheme will be a great addition to the community, and we’re looking forward to getting started and using our engineering skills to deliver a really world class development for the people of Henley-on-Thames.”

Shaun Sheldrake, Murphy’s managing director of construction & property, added: “This project is a really interesting mixed-use scheme in the heart of the community. We will be putting retail customers and local residents at the heart of this work and will do everything we can to minimise disruption.”

The development project starts this month archaeology works on the site.

Paul Sanders, Project Director at Catalyst Capital added: “We’re pleased to commence work on our Gardiner Place development with Murphy. The development will create a vibrant mixed-use scheme that will further strengthen Henley-on-Thames’s aspirational retail and leisure offer as well as providing luxury living.”

The project is scheduled to complete in February 2020.