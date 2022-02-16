Murphy to link offshore turbines to National Grid

Murphy installing cables for the Triton Knoll wind farm

Murphy will connect cable ducts coming out of the North Sea to high-voltage, direct current (HVDC) onshore converter stations.

Sofia offshore wind farm and Dogger Bank C are both located on Dogger Bank, more than 195km off the northeast coast of England. Their export cables come to shore in Teesside, between Redcar and Marske-by-the-Sea.

Sofia is 100% owned by RWE, and Dogger Bank Wind Farm is a joint venture between SSE Renewables, Equinor and Eni. Although they are owned by different companies, the developers are collaborating at the site of their adjacent converter stations and along the shared onshore cable route.

The projects’ offshore HVDC export cables will connect to onshore cables that will run 7km to a new converter station – one for each project – now under construction to the northeast of Lazenby. Each project will have a further 2km of HVAC cables to transport power to the existing National Grid substation at Lackenby, where it will enter the national grid.

Murphy will install the onshore cable ducts that connect the landfall site in Redcar to the HVDC onshore converter stations.

The main civils works, described vaguely as being worth 'multi' millions of pounds, will start in March 2022 and are scheduled to complete by the end of 2024.

In recent years, Murphy has worked on civils and cable installation on the Triton Knoll, Hornsea Project One and Beatrice wind farms.

Sofia project director Matthew Swanwick said: “The appointment of Murphy marks another significant milestone for the project and the start of the cable route civils works will signal a new and visible phase of onshore construction. We will build on RWE’s positive working relationship with Murphy and look forward to our ongoing cooperation with Dogger Bank C and to continued good relationships with our stakeholders and the local community.”

