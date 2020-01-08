MUS adopts electric diggers

One of M Group's JCB 19C-1 E-Tec excavators

The adoption of JCB 19C-1 E-Tec excavators by Morrison Utility Services (MUS) follows trials undertaken by a number of its contract teams in the north of England.

The fully-electric 1.9-tonne excavator is the first of its kind in the UK and has been developed to meet demand for a zero emissions machine that can work inside buildings, tunnels and other emissions-sensitive environments.

MUS executive director John Edwards said: “The E-Tec excavators present clear environmental and sustainability benefits for our operational teams, as well as our clients and their customers. In addition to offering zero emissions, the excavators are extremely quiet, making them an ideal solution for out-of-hours works taking place in urban areas, as well as works taking place around hospitals and schools. The machine also has a retractable undercarriage to enable it to negotiate confined spaces.”

The excavators have been bought by M Group Services Plant & Fleet Solutions, which provides equipment support to MUS and all other M Group Services businesses.

Jeremy Harrison, director of M Group Services Plant & Fleet Solutions, added: “We continually review emerging alternative power technologies that can support the safety, sustainability and operational efficiency objectives of all M Group Services businesses and their clients.

“In comparison to standard machines that charge at 110V and need a 12-hour charge, these machines charge at 230V and require an eight-hour charge, saving four hours of charge time. The excavators will also track and dig constantly for four hours which effectively equates to more than a full day of work on a single charge as the machines will not be in constant use.”

