MUS lands £50m gas mains deal

Under the terms of the five-year contract, worth £10m per year, Morrison Utility Services (MUS) will deliver an initial 65km of gas main and associated service replacement for SGN.

The works will run from Bicester in Oxfordshire, through to Portsmouth in Hampshire, improving the quality and functionality of the gas network throughout this region.

MUS said that it plans to grow its direct labour capacity in the south of England to service the contract, as well as seek additional support from its established suppliers.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk