Muse picked to run £190m Horsham regen project

How Horsham Enterprise Park might look

Horsham Enterprise Park comprises a new neighbourhood for the Sussex town as well as commercial space for a range of employment uses and extensive public realm.

Construction is expected to take six years and cost £190m.

The site is the former Novartis Pharmaceuticals plant in Horsham. Original offices, laboratories and workshops are now mostly demolished but four buildings have been retained including two gatehouse buildings and a 1930s Art Deco style building.

The 18.5-acre Horsham Enterprise Park will deliver up to 270,000 sq ft of employment space, including offices, R&D facilities and an enterprise hub. There will be approximately 300 new houses/flats as well as local amenities.

Duncan Cumberland, development director at Muse Developments, said: “To receive the news that our submission to West Sussex County Council to deliver Horsham Enterprise Park had been successful, is testament to the hard work of everyone involved in the bid process. This is an exciting opportunity to create a thriving, sustainable place and we’re proud to have been selected.

“We’re looking forward to building on the excellent work undertaken to date by West Sussex County Council and working with them and the community to strengthen our relationship and bring forward a masterplan to drive inward investment and community wealth to leave a long-lasting, positive legacy.”

Lee Harris, executive director for place services at West Sussex County Council, said: “This is an exciting milestone in making our vision for Horsham Enterprise Park a reality. Muse has more than 30 years’ experience in developing mixed-use schemes across the UK and importantly, they have a strong focus on delivering sustainable projects, which will be evident in the plans for Horsham Enterprise Park.

“It’s clear that Muse share our vision for the design of flexible and modern workspaces to support local businesses as part of a mixed-use community incorporating a range of high-quality homes. We’re looking forward to working with them to deliver our ambitions for Horsham Enterprise Park.”

The next stage will see Muse, part of the Morgan Sindall group, prepare a reserved matters planning application to Horsham District Council in late autumn for the first phase of homes, following a community consultation exercise.

