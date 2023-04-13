Muse promotes Grogan to midlands MD

Maggie Grogan

Maggie Grogan joined Muse in April 2020 at the height of the pandemic as senior development manager. After working on projects in Chester and Salford, she was promoted to development director in January 2022.

She spent most of her early career with Carillion, initially as a bid manager and latterly as a development manager. She joined developers Vita Group in 2017 and DeTrafford in 2019.

Muse’s activity in the Midlands region is on the rise after being named development partner for the £3.2bn, 346-acre Arden Cross regeneration, and its joint venture with Legal & General and Homes England, The English Cities Fund, signing a memorandum of understanding with City of Wolverhampton Council to look at opportunities.

Solihull-born, Grogan, joined Muse during the height of the pandemic in 2020 as senior development manager, working on a range of projects, including in Chester and Salford Central. Following The English Cities Fund’s – the national joint venture between Muse, Legal & General and Homes England - appointment to the £2.5bn, 250-acre Crescent Salford masterplan, Maggie was promoted to the role of Development Director in recognition of her efforts.

On her promotion, midlands managing director Maggie Grogan, who was bort in Solihull, said: “I’m proud to have been given the opportunity to lead our growth in the Midlands and support the delivery of the Midlands Engine. Being from the region, I’m excited that our business will play a part in building a brighter future, together with partners right across the region, as we create opportunities for growth, investment and prosperity.

“Our work at Arden Cross and most recently in Wolverhampton, is just the start of our expansion and it’s a perfect example of the scale and types of place-changing regeneration we can deliver for communities.”

With the recent departure of Muse managing director Kate Bowyer after barely a year in post, it was left to finance director Rosalind Futter to say: “Maggie epitomises what we’re about as a business and I’m delighted to welcome her onto the senior leadership team at Muse. Maggie is passionate and driven about creating better places for communities and we couldn’t think of anyone better to spearhead our growth in the region.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk