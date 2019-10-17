MW Groundworks buys more Volvo excavators

The company, which is based in Tarbrax in South Lanarkshire, has added a 14-tonne EC140E and a 22-tonne EC220E, replacing older variants of both sizes of machine.

“Since making the initial investment in purchasing Volvo equipment nine years ago, we haven’t been let down either by the product or the support we receive from the SMT GB customer support centre at Stirling,” said MW Groundworks’ proprietor Mark Wang. “Owning and operating the Volvo brand has paid dividends, which is why we have come back to add two new machines to our fleet.”

MW Groundworks covers the whole of Scotland, but works mainly throughout the Central Belt. It specialises in ground clearance, including tree felling, mulching, forestry work, general landscaping and minor civils projects.

A significant amount of new house building projects taking place throughout Scotland and the company’s machines can regularly be seen clearing ground in preparation for the large house-building contractors to start work. “Both sizes of machine fit in well with the typical contracts we undertake,” said Wang. “For example, the EC140E is equipped with a Steelwrist Tilt Rotator. This makes it a highly flexible machine, especially for working in confined spaces, whereas the EC220E has plenty of capacity for site clearance and muck shifting duties.”

Both machines are powered by Volvo Stage V compliant 4 and 6 cylinder engines, developing 121 and 174 nett hp respectively. The machines feature ‘integrated work mode control’, which is claimed to provide high efficiency, rapid dig cycles and significantly lowered fuel consumption.

