Nakheel awards mall contract

Developer Nakheel has awarded a construction contract worth AED595m (£112m) for the construction of a new mall in Dubai.

It has appointed Metac General Contracting to build the mall, which is due for completion in 2021.

Nad Al Sheba Mall, which has a total development value of AED825m, will have a total area of 1.4 million square feet and will 200 shops, restaurants and entertainment outlets spread across 500,000 square feet of leasable space. It will include supermarkets, department stores, a multi-screen cinema, medical clinic and a fitness centre.

The mall, which will be located just off Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, will be the centrepiece of Dubai’s Nad Al Sheba district, a growing community with over 11,000 villas. The area includes Nakheel’s own community of 1,572 villas, 468 of which are being built by Metac under an AED781 million contract awarded in 2015.

Nad Al Sheba Mall is part of an AED22bn expansion of Nakheel’s mall business that will take its total retail space to more than 17 million sq ft. The construction award comes two months after the company awarded a contract for AED4.2bn to build Deira Mall, the biggest mall in the Middle East in terms of leasable space.