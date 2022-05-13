National Grid work for Jacobs Morrison JV

Image courtesy of National Grid

The joint venture, called J1M, is working on different substation projects in south Wales, Teesside and Hampshire.

As principal designer and contractor, J1M is doing detailed design and early works on the Pembroke substation project in Wales, to connect it to Ireland’s Greenlink interconnector. Work includes the design, supply, installation and commissioning of a new 400kV gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) extension in the existing substation.

J1M is also supporting the connection of the Dogger Bank C windfarm on the east coast at Teesside into the transmission network at Lackenby substation. When complete this will connect an installed generation capacity of 1.2GW from Dogger Bank C.

In Hampshire, J1M has a contract to deliver National Grid’s new 25kV Holly Cross substation and connect it to the Bramley 400kV substation to supply Network Rail.

“With the UK’s ambition to quadruple energy from offshore wind by 2030, these projects play an essential role in expanding transmission capacity to the grid,” said Jacobs senior vice president Donald Morrison. “Our integrated team combines deep technical experience and major projects capability to drive agile solutions that challenge the norm and support a sustainable energy system for tomorrow.”

