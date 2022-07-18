National Highways commercial director moves to Cowi

Dr Dave Hull

Dave Hull joins the Danish firm from UK from National Highways, where he was the commercial programme director for the complex infrastructure programme for five years, leading on projects such as the Lower Thames Crossing and A303 tunnel at Stonehenge.

He started his career in the automotive sector, with a doctorate in mechanical engineering from Imperial College London. He has also worked in procurement for the Royal Navy.

At Cowi, Dr Hull is initially expected to focus on developing a strategy for the firm’s commercial and procurement offering.

Cowi managing director Andy Sloan said: “We are very excited to welcome Dave to the team. He is seasoned at developing and turning commercial strategies into reality. As a commercial leader he is recognised for establishing a forward-thinking attitude to commercial management and driving sustainable solutions with outstanding results.”

