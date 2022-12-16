National Highways outsources business planning

A joint venture of consulting engineers Atkins and Jacobs will work with management consultant PwC to develop National Highways’ business and delivery plans.

They have been tasked with setting out the case for a five-year programme of investment in England’s motorway and trunk road network.

The work will inform the Department for Transport’s evaluation before it makes a final investment decision in late 2024, with the delivery of RIS3 starting in April 2025.

Atkins UK and Europe chief executive Richard Robinson said, “The successful delivery of critical infrastructure requires strategic long-term planning and a focus on outcomes that benefit people, communities and businesses, while balancing the needs of the natural environment.

“We now look forward to supporting National Highways to shape the future of its road network, harnessing data, technology and decades of sector experience.”

Jacobs senior vice president Kate Kenny said: “This strategic planning will advance opportunities to improve the network’s critical infrastructure and unlock wide-reaching community benefits from this investment.”

