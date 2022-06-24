National Highways turns to Facebook to help motorists

Diego Oliva

Diego Oliva has been appointed as a non-executive director of National Highways.

He spent six years as Facebook’s regional director for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) before setting up a company called Glue, which connects physical devices to the internet, collecting and sharing data.

National Highways chairman Dipesh Shah said: “Now, more than ever, digital technology will transform how we build, maintain, operate and use our roads and play a vital role in making them safer, greener and cleaner. Diego’s extensive experience will help us on our journey, and in particular, how we connect with our customers, the users of our roads.

Diego Oliva said: “I'm honoured to join National Highways’ board and am looking forward to helping connect people and communities more safely, efficiently and sustainably. In particular, I’m looking forward to help to improve customer experience using technology.”

