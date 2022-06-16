Nationwide Platforms invests in nimble Bronto

Nationwide’s Bronto Skylift S35EM (still with Finnish reg plates)

Nationwide’s Bronto Skylift S35EM, which can reach working heights of up to 35 metres, is fitted on a compact Scania L320 chassis for manoeuvrability about town.

It is the first machine of this kind in the UK.

Glyn Brearley, business director, procurement and training at Nationwide Platforms, said: “We’re always listening to customer feedback and looking for ways to improve the service we provide while staying abreast of cutting-edge technology. This investment will ensure Nationwide Platforms’ clients have access to cutting-edge machinery that makes inner city work safer and more efficient.

“Bronto Skylift’s impressive track record chimes well with Nationwide Platforms’ own focus on customer satisfaction and safety, and we can’t wait to see the improvements these machines will bring to the industry.”

Nationwide Platforms operates the UK’s largest powered access hire fleet. The company has been owned by Loxam of France since 2017.

