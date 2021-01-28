Navigating the ‘new normal’ on Fusion’s health & safety platform

Over the last few months, many companies have realised the importance of health and safety and with staff returning to the workplace after months in lockdown, quick and easy access to health & safety documents and information is now a priority – now that’s where Fusion comes in.

Developed with the aim of minimising the need for physical paperwork, Fusion consists of a management dashboard (accessible on desktop & tablet) that allows you to add different user types, such as; Employees, Managers and Admins.

Our easy to use mobile app then allows users to access vital documents instantly, upload and share with the rest of the team, verify and agree to any terms, as well as create and share company news. The new product still covers health and safety but offers much more besides. Ensuring further protective measures for staff, the app also provides vital real time weather warnings, as well as a nearest A&E locator using employees current GPS location.

If you’re looking to streamline, simplify and digitalise your health and safety measures, to request a free demo, click here...

Nominated for 2 UK App Awards; B2B or Business App of the year & Productivity Or Utility App Of The Year.

