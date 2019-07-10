NCC picked for Danish ‘super hospital’

The New North Zealand Hospital in Hillerød will be the last of a series of ‘super hospitals’ to be built in Denmark. NCC and the hospital will now work out the details and plan to sign an agreement during the fourth quarter. NCC will be the main contractor for the project, which has a budget of approximately SEK3.4bn (£287m).

“We are very proud to construct this unique hospital, which will benefit thousands of patients, relatives and employees,” said Palle Bjerre Rasmussen, head of NCC Building Nordics in Denmark. “The client has from the outset focused on collaboration, so the conditions are highly favourable for a good outcome.”

The hospital will comprise a four-storey, 118,000m2 building with a design that resembles a four-leaf clover from above.

“In a project of this magnitude, it is essential that all relevant information about the construction process is available to the parties involved,” said Henrik Schødts, project manager for the New North Zealand Hospital. “This imposes considerable demands on digital literacy skills, which we are convinced that NCC possesses.”

Got a story? Email editor@theconstructionindex.co.uk