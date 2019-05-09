NCC picked for high-security clinic in Norway

Illustration by Karlsson, Schønherr and Ratio

The commission for the clinic at St Olavs Hospital HF is valued at almost SEK300m (£24m).

The new building will take over all of the functions currently housed in a hospital at Brøset/

“This is the first time a regional high-security building is being constructed in Norway, and it offers us an opportunity to build a clinic that is functional and adapted to this particular group of patients,” says project manager Bjørn Remen from hospital construction agency Sykehusbygg.

Development of the clinic began last year and NCC has already worked on the development of plans for the building, which will have an area of 6,750m2 and large outdoor spaces.

“We are very satisfied with this contract with St. Olavs Hospital,” said Lars Petter Gamlem, district manager for NCC Building Norway. “Project planning together with St. Olavs Hospital has been inspiring and constructive. We are looking forward to starting construction work and we are pleased to have this opportunity to build a functional clinic adapted to patients, employees and visitors.”

The psychiatric clinic in Østmarka is scheduled to be completed in September 2021.