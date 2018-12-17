NCC picked for Stockholm school

The new Fornudden school will accommodate approximately 750 students from a preschool class to grade 9. The building will have three floors and an area of approximately 12,000m2. Solar cells will be installed on the roof for energy-efficient operation of the school. A spacious schoolyard designed to encourage play and movement will be constructed around the building.

The new Fornudden school will be built on the site where the Ängsgården residential care facility now stands. NCC’s assignment also includes demolishing the building; the care facility will move to new premises.

Demolition work will begin in January 2019 and construction of the school is expected to be completed in the spring of 2021.