NCC picked for Stockholm subway station

The contract for Stockholm’s regional administration for the extended metro has an estimated order value is approximately SEK1.2bn (£145m).

The station will be built in the central area of the Swedish capital, surrounded by apartment blocks, Karolinska University Hospital, the Gustaf Vasa Church, offices and other urban developments, as well as ongoing underground and overground traffic.

NCC said that it has carried out a number of similar projects in the past and that the project team will bring together experienced employees from different parts of NCC, including from Norway, where many staff have expertise in the field of rock engineering.

“The project suits NCC,” said Kenneth Nilsson, business area manager NCC Infrastructure. “We have the capacity to construct complex infrastructure in inner city environments that are logistically challenging and where considerable attention has to be paid to the public, ongoing operations and traffic. We look forward, in cooperation with Region Stockholm’s Administration for Extended Metro, to expanding the subway system to make it easier and quicker to travel between different city districts in an evolving Stockholm.”

NCC’s assignment includes building four entrances, including one in Karolinska University Hospital, one in the new square outside the hospital and one facing the Karolinska Institute. In addition, two ticket halls are to be constructed. NCC will also construct an escalator shaft, an adjacent service tunnel and track tunnels that will connect with the Green Line at Odenplan.

Construction will start by the autumn and the new line is scheduled to open for service in 2028.

