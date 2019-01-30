  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Wed January 30 2019

Related Information
  1. News
  2. International
  3. NCC signs for Stockholm light rail expansion

NCC signs for Stockholm light rail expansion

3 hours NCC has signed an agreement with Stockholm Public Transport (SL) to expand the capacity of the Roslagsbanan light rail line.

The line, which is in the north of the Swedish capital, will be widened from single to double track to enable more frequent services. Traffic safety will also be improved as a result of the expansion, with several railway crossings improved so that they feature grade separation.

NCC’s design-build contract – which is valued at just over SEK280m (£24.5m) - involves constructing the double track between Täby kyrkby and Kragstalund stations, a distance of 2.1km.

“NCC has extensive experience of conducting construction work while train services are in operation and we are planning this project to ensure traffic safety for the public in the vicinity and that the work environment is safe for our employees,” said NCC Infrastructure regional manager civil east Ingegerd Simonsson.

In conjunction with the expansion, measures are to be implemented to reduce noise levels, for example, using noise barriers. NCC will also construct new bridges and install other structures.

MPU

Latest News

Click here to view more construction news »