NCC signs for Stockholm light rail expansion

The line, which is in the north of the Swedish capital, will be widened from single to double track to enable more frequent services. Traffic safety will also be improved as a result of the expansion, with several railway crossings improved so that they feature grade separation.

NCC’s design-build contract – which is valued at just over SEK280m (£24.5m) - involves constructing the double track between Täby kyrkby and Kragstalund stations, a distance of 2.1km.

“NCC has extensive experience of conducting construction work while train services are in operation and we are planning this project to ensure traffic safety for the public in the vicinity and that the work environment is safe for our employees,” said NCC Infrastructure regional manager civil east Ingegerd Simonsson.

In conjunction with the expansion, measures are to be implemented to reduce noise levels, for example, using noise barriers. NCC will also construct new bridges and install other structures.