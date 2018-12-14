NCC to build Norway’s first BREEAM-certified swimming centre

NCC, architect Nuno Arkitektur and Bærum Municipality have signed an agreement for construction of the Rud swim centre, which will open to the public in the summer of 2021.

“Swim centres are one of NCC’s specialties and the company is the Nordic region’s largest contractor in the segment, said Olle Forsberg, swim centre project manager. Our internal team of specialists has worked in a targeted manner, in partnership with external expert advisers, in order to offer Bærum Municipality an attractive facility.”

“The early involvement of all project participants from different areas of expertise and occupational groups is the very foundation of our work,” said Are Strøm, senior vice president and head of building Norway. “We have gone from being a traditional contractor to becoming a contractor specialising in developing the projects we will build in partnership with customers, users and collaborating partners.”

Bærum Municipality wants to make the centre one of the most most climate- and energy-friendly ones in the country. It has been designed to have 30% less energy consumption than similar buildings, a passive building standard and a recycling rate of over 90% for surplus material. In addition, the construction project will comply with NCC’s proprietary ‘Green Construction Site’ control system.