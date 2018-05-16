NCC to extend Sweden’s largest amusement park

NCC has been appointed to build a water park and a hotel to extend the largest amusement park in the Nordic region.

The project’s developer Liseberg has budgeted the assignment at approximately SEK2bn (£167m).

“Liseberg is one of the most popular destinations in the Nordic region and we are constantly striving to develop the amusement park to make it attractive for our more than three million annual visitors,” said Thomas Sjöstrand, CEO of Liseberg’s development company. “This is a major investment in a new water park, which will be open all year round, and a themed destination hotel directly adjacent to the park.”

The assignment is a partnering arrangement between NCC and Liseberg. NCC will initially carry out infrastructure works as well as carrying out development of parking facilities. Construction will then begin on a themed destination hotel of just over 30,000m2 with more than 450 rooms. The final stage will be the construction of the water park, which will be 18,000 m2 with space for 2,800 visitors and include about ten water slides and pools.

“Running a project in partnership offers an optimal work method for complex and major construction assignments and enables a better final product,” said Henrik Landelius, head of NCC Building Sweden.

Project engineering work will start this month. When the parties have agreed on the next stage, construction will begin of the ground-level parking, which is scheduled to be completed ahead of the 2019 season. The hotel and water park are expected to be completed between 2021 and 2023.