NCC wins tenth contract on Bergen Light Rail

The latest contract is SEK225m (£18m) and is for the D16 Fyllingsdalen project.

The D16 project primarily involves foundation and concreting works and constructing the light rail line past the Oasen shopping center in the city borough of Fyllingsdalen.

“We are very proud that Bergen Light Rail has once again chosen NCC,” said Henning Simonsen, regional manager at NCC Infrastructure Region West in Norway.

Work will begin immediately after Easter and is scheduled to be completed in summer 2021. In the initial stage, the base will be constructed and some groundworks will be carried out. Concreting works will take place in the autumn. The latest contract brings the value of NCC’s work on Bergen Light Rail to more than SEK1,900m (£156m).