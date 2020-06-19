Network Rail announces £5m platform project

Both platforms will be extended from 141m each in length to 205m by reintroducing 39m of unused platform and adding 25m of new platform at the south side of the station.

Work will also require the repositioning of signalling and overhead line equipment to accommodate the new platform lengths.

The platform work is not to operate longer trains to/from Milngavie station. Adding additional length to the platforms wil enable the ‘stabling’ of trains and to allow some trains to have more time between arrival and departure, to help maintain the timetable.

The station will remain open throughout and most services will operate as normal. There will be some periods of continuous weekend working in the late autumn, when the line will be closed.

Throughout the five-month programme there will be work at night to ensure that services continue to operate during the day.

“The investment we are making is key to improving the resilience and reliability of a significant route on central Scotland’s railway and in doing so, will deliver improvements in the service we offer to passengers,” said Network Rail route delivery director for capital delivery Kevin McClelland.

Network Rail said that work at Milngavie will be carried out in line with government advice on physical distancing, using additional protective equipment and learning new ways of working that will help keep everyone safe and get the job done.

The extended platforms are due to be commissioned in time for the December 2020 timetable change.

