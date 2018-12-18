  1. Instagram
Tue December 18 2018

Network Rail director moves to Balfour Beatty

4 hours Balfour Beatty has appointed mechanical engineer Matthew Steele as managing director of its gas & water business.

Matthew Steele
Matthew Steele

Matthew Steele joins Balfour Beatty from Network Rail, where he was commercial and development director. Before that, he was programme director at Crossrail and head of power, communications and cooling upgrades for the London Underground.

Mark Bullock, chief executive of Balfour Beatty’s rail and utilities business, said: “I am delighted to welcome Matthew to my leadership team. His extensive experience in delivering critical infrastructure projects in regulated markets will strengthen our client relationships and further enhance our capability in the sector.”

