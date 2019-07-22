Network Rail seeks specialist for Scottish survey work

The framework contract with a single supplier will run for more than four years – from 20th December 2019 to the end of March 2024 – and could be worth up to £50m.

Network Rail's initial estimate of the value of works currently intended to be awarded under the framework is £15m but it says that the scope could be extended to any ground and site investigation works in Scotland.

Services to be delivered include site investigations, ground investigations, lab tests, environmental surveys and reinstatement works.

The procurement documents are available at: networkrail.bravosolution.co.uk

