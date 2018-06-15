Network Rail targets SMEs with £2.2bn prequal system

The SQS – which includes IT services and goods across Technologies, Professional Services, Solution Delivery and Support Services – has been established in response to demand from smaller suppliers for a more efficient contracting process. Now, once suppliers have registered and qualified on the SQS, they will no longer be required to complete a set of prequalification questions each time they participate in a competitive process.

Network Rail is encouraging suppliers, especially small and medium sized businesses, to register for the SQS as it will be the primary sourcing platform for future procurement opportunities within the technology categories outlined above. It is forecast that £2.2bn will be procured over the next 10 years.

Glen Combe, head of commercial for technology at Network Rail, said: “The feedback from vendors so far has been very positive and we are encouraging organisations to register. The new SQS will streamline the procurement process by removing the need for suppliers to go through a prequalification process each time they are invited to tender. It also provides greater visibility of business opportunities and reduces the time it takes to award contracts.”

Interested suppliers should review the joining instructions on the qualification system notice at: http://ted.europa.eu/TED/notice/udl?uri=TED:NOTICE:207540-2018:TEXT:EN:HTML