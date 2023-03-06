  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Mon March 06 2023

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Over £20m
  3. Network Rail tenders £1.7bn minor works contract

Network Rail tenders £1.7bn minor works contract

10 hours Network Rail Southern Region is seeking 16 contractors for a new minor works framework.

The minor works buildings and civils framework (MWF-B&C) is divided into nine lots for unplanned, planned and cyclical maintenance works.

The £1.7bn framework is designed to align with Network Rail’s requirements for the CP7 and CP8 work banks, as well as rationalising several route-based frameworks into one regional framework, thus providing regional consistency on how this work is managed, the organisation says.

There will be two generalist lots – one covering buildings (Lot 1) and one covering civil engineering (Lot 5), primarily aimed at delivering unplanned (reactive) works, but with scope included to also deliver planned maintenance and project works. There will also be three specialist buildings Lots (Lots 2 to 4) and four specialist civils lots (Lots 6 to 9) aimed at delivering the cyclical, planned maintenance and project works.

Applicants are required to submit a pre-qualification questionnaire by 21st March 2023.

For further details, see our Contract Leads section.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »