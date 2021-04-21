Networking event targets digital skills

Causeway: Ireland Scotland Business Exchange is gathering people from Ireland, Northern Ireland and Scotland for an online networking and discussion session tomorrow (22 April). The event is part of a series of four workshops taking place this year to support to support businesses in the construction sector as they expand their use of digital tools.

The events, which are sponsored by Invest Northern Ireland, are bringing together Causeway members, partners and industry guests from both sides of the Irish Sea, to examine the gap of digital skills in construction businesses.

This week’s event is discussing and identifying what exact skills and training may be needed to support growth and development in construction businesses. It will be hosted by Linda Scott, Causeway board member and chief marketing officer and head of industry engagement at Scotland’s digital skills academy, CodeClan. As well as breakout discussion sessions for attendees, the event will also have guest talks from Paul Ingham of Morrison Construction, Richard Kirk of Workplus, Saffron Grant, Causeway member and MD of Digital Construction Skills.

Grant said: “The importance of digital enablement in construction has never been greater. Through its interactivity, this series of events has been extremely productive in bringing together construction leaders to connect with each other, and have fruitful breakout group discussions, as well as guest spotlight talks from sector leaders, sharing their knowledge, insights and experience of their digital journeys.

“This interactive and educational session on Thursday will focus on what is meant by digital leadership, the skills and competences leaders need to drive digital transformation in their organisation and what other skills are needed within construction related business when new digital tools and ways of working are introduced. We want to hear from those in the construction sector, or related industries, about your challenges with adopting digital ways of working, so that we can support you to overcome these and keep your business thriving throughout the pandemic and the potentially turbulent times ahead.”

Nick Turberville, Invest Northern Ireland’s head of trade - GB construction, added: “Invest Northern Ireland is proud to be sponsoring this series of events, and to be working in collaboration with Causeway and its members, to support connecting construction sector leaders, on both sides of the Irish Sea, with sharing experiences and helpful insights of digital transformation.

“Through the spotlight talks and breakout sessions, this series of events is enabling construction businesses and professionals from Northern Ireland to showcase their businesses, and to connect with other sector leaders from across Ireland and Scotland, in sharing challenges and successes, and exploring and sharing solutions to enhance digitisation across the construction sector.”

Other forthcoming events in the series will take place in June exploring the Implementation of digital technologies in the sector; and in September looking at collaborating in digital construction solutions. This series of events is free to attend and open to both Causeway members and non-members. Advanced registration via the Causeway website is essential.

