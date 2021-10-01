Grant targets Glasgow fuel poverty

The money from the Energy Efficient Scotland programme is aimed at upgrading housing stock, tackling fuel poverty; reducing carbon emissions; supporting the local economy and sustainable local economic development; and leveraging Energy Company Obligation funding.

The 2018 Scottish House Condition survey estimated that around 25% of Glasgow's households were fuel-poor, spending more than 10% of their disposable household income on fuel costs.

Tackling fuel poverty is - alongside energy efficiency and measures to mitigate against climate change - a key priority of the council under the Affordable Warmth programme.

The programme sees the council working in partnership with owner-occupiers, private landlords and housing associations to deliver energy-efficiency measures in homes with funding coming from a range of sources. It is a voluntary programme with owners opting in to participate. The programme delivers insulation measures - mostly external wall insulation - to bring lower energy bills and reduced carbon emissions.

Councillor Kenny McLean, city convener for neighbourhoods, housing and public realm at Glasgow City Council, said: “This new funding from the Energy Efficient Scotland programme is very welcome, all the more so in this time of high energy prices and a climate emergency. The funding will help Glasgow achieve our goals of becoming a net-zero city by reducing carbon emissions and reducing household energy bills in the city's homes.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk