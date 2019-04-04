New aparthotel to be built at Frankfurt Airport

The new aparthotel is scheduled to open in 2022 at Gateway Gardens, a commercial area at Frankfurt Airport.

The 267-room, eight-storey Staycity aparthotel will be developed in a joint venture with OFB and Groß & Partner.

Staycity development director Germany & CEE Markus Beike, at, of the Group’s decision: “We are thrilled we can implement our successful aparthotel concept in Frankfurt Airport. Gateway Gardens has convinced us right from the start with its location advantages – the direct connection to Germany’s largest airport and the long-distance traffic as well as the growing neighbourhood speak for themselves.”

The aparthotel is being designed by HPP Architects and is set to receive LEED gold certification.

Construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2020, with the opening scheduled for autumn 2022.