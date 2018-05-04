News » UK » New boss for BREEAM » published 4 May 2018
New boss for BREEAM
The Building Research Establishment (BRE) has promoted Shamir Ghumra from director sustainable products to director of its BREEAM certification business.
The BREEAM – BRE Environmental Assessment Method – portfolio includes the Home Quality Mark and CEEQUAL (Civil Engineering Environmental Quality Assessment & Awards Scheme).
Dr Ghumra said: “I am very pleased to take on this role as director of BRE Global’s flagship sustainability certification scheme BREEAM, which is now being actively applied to buildings in over 70 countries around the world. I look forward to meeting and working with our many partners, assessors and international clients as we collectively use BREEAM to build a better world together benefitting people, businesses and our planet.”
BRE acting chief executive Niall Trafford said: “Shamir has a formidable track record in sustainability. I have no doubt that BREEAM will greatly benefit from his knowledge, international experience and his strong beliefs in driving business ethics, sustainability and responsible growth.”
