New boss for Cementation

Terry Muckian

Terry Muckian takes over from Jamie Dunbar, who has led Cementation Skanska for the past two and a half years and now becomes business director responsible for Cementation Skanska’s fabrication and specialist engineering services, as well as operations in Scotland.

Andy Entwistle becomes operations director (London and Southeast), which includes Cementation Skanska’s work on HS2 for Skanska Costain Strabag JV. Operations director Mark Boden is responsible for regional operations, excluding Scotland.

Terry Muckian joined Skanska as director of water and operational delivery in July 2011 and has held a number of senior positions, most recently as managing director of its utilities business. He is a member of Skanska UK’s senior management team and will take on his new role from 1st October 2021.

“Terry brings significant experience in developing collaborative working partnerships and a strong customer service mindset,” said Thomas Faulkner, executive vice president of Skanska UK. “He takes on the role at a time when the business is going from strength to strength. Just this year Cementation Skanska has secured two significant contracts to deliver piling works on HS2, with plans to grow its specialist capabilities over the coming years.”

Terry Muckian added: “We’re actively working to grow our fabrications and specialist engineering services, de-carbonise our fleet and extend our offer as a principal contractor, working closely in partnership with our customers and suppliers.”

