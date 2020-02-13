New boss for Hanson Contracting

Ian Price

Ian Price moves from his role as major projects manager with the business to replace Rick Green, who is now managing director of Hanson’s asphalt and quarrying business, Midland Quarry Products (MQP).

Mr Price has been with Hanson since 2002. Since 2015 he has been project manager for the company’s partnership with Dorset Council, which delivered the £20 million A338 upgrade scheme and is now in its third term. He previously spent seven years as Hanson Contracting’s MoD manager, managing and delivering Ministry of Defence works across central and southern England and Wales, and latterly was also contracting project manager for EDF Energy’s new Hinkley Point C nuclear power station in Somerset.

“This is an exciting opportunity and I am looking forward to being involved in shaping the future of the business,” he said.

