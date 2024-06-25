New boss for MQP

Andy Boileau

Heidelberg Materials has recruited Andrew Boileau to lead its Leicestershire-based asphalt and quarrying business Midland Quarry Products (MQP).

He replaces Rick Green, who has retired after a 40-year career in the industry, taking responsibility for MQP’s three quarries and 10 asphalt plants across the Midlands.

Andy Boileau joins the Heidelberg group from Stark Building Materials, parent company of Jewson and Gibbs & Dandy, where he was programme director. His previous roles include managing director of Gibbs & Dandy.

“I have been a customer of Heidelberg Materials in my roles with Jewson and Stark for many years,” he said, “and have admired the company’s strong focus on sustainability as well as its customers and employees.

“Rick leaves big boots to fill and I wish him all the best for his well-deserved retirement.

“I am looking forward to working with my MQP colleagues to continue to grow the business and help Heidelberg Materials meet its overall commercial and sustainability ambitions.”

Rick Green is a well-known face in the highway maintenance and construction sector, as chair of the Asphalt Industry Alliance (AIA) since 2017.

As previously reported, the new AIA chair is Giles, who is UK director of Continental Bitumen (part of the French group Colas).

