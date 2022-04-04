New boss for Vinci Energies

Scott Van Der Vord

Scott Van Der Vord replaces Rochdi Ziyat, who is returning to France to prepare for his retirement after 12 years in the post and sevenfold turnover growth.

Scott Van Der Vord has been chief financial officer of Vinci Energies UK & RoI for the past three years

“Having seen our people’s resilience and entrepreneurial spirit over the past three years, I am excited for the future and proud to have this opportunity to lead our community of incredible people,” he said.

