New boss takes over at McBains

Clive Docwra is the new managing director of McBains

Chief executive Michael Thirkettle is standing aside to take on a non-executive advisory position with McBains. Clive Docwra, currently director in charge of project management and surveying services, takes over as managing director.

Director of design Mark Leeson is promoted to operations director and commercial director Gareth Hird joins the holding company RSBG Infrastructure as development director, overseeing strategic development for the group of companies, including McBains.

The changes follow the acquisition of McBains in September 2017 by German investment firm RSBG Infrastructure.

RSBG Infrastructure chief executive Tushar Prabhu, who is also chairman of McBains, said: “RSBG Infrastructure’s acquisition of McBains has enabled the company to increase the strength and depth of its service range, resources and the breadth of its professional services. Today’s senior management changes build on this and will mean McBains can further improve its high quality service to existing and new clients.”

Michael Thirkettle said: “When RSBG Infrastructure acquired McBains last September, the strategic plan agreed at that time was for me to take a non-executive role within the company at an appropriate date. The last few months have seen us implement these succession plans, so the time is now right for me to make this planned move.

“It has been a privilege to lead McBains over the last 15 years and oversee the company’s substantial growth and with Clive and Mark at the helm I’m confident it will continue to go from strength to strength.”

Clive Docwra said: “I’m looking forward to consolidating our position as a leading multi-disciplinary consultancy and continuing to take forward the company’s strategy and our desire to find ‘the better way’ for our clients.”

RSBG Infrastructure is part of the RAG-Stiftung, a foundation set up by the German government in 2007 to wind down the country’s coal mining industry and clean up old mines.