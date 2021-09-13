New Bristol chief for Beard

Matt Cooper

Matt Cooper takes over in charge of the Bristol office from Mike Hedges, who has been given a wider role at the top of the company, across Beard’s Bristol, Swindon and Guildford offices.

Matt Cooper joins from Bristol-based refurbishment specialist Bray & Slaughter.

Chairman Mark Beard said: “Matt’s extensive industry experience and insight will be a real asset for Beard. He is a great addition to the leadership team and the business more widely.

“Bristol and the surrounding region is an area with tremendous opportunities in sectors where Beard has specialised in and built a reputation for prompt and faultless delivery. With Matt’s appointment we anticipate renewed focus on expanding in these markets and developing new areas.”

