Doing the deal at Intermat

Brokk launched its 200 and 170 models with SmartPower at the Intermat trade fair in Parios in April. Scotland-based Corecut was quick to place an order.

The Brokk 200 is a 27.5 Kw, 2.1-tonne machine but the SmartPower feature enables it to carry tools one weight class above its size.

Corecut has also purchased the lighter 24 kW, 1.6-tonne Brokk 170.

Both machines are remote controlled.