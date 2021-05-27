New CEO for Aggregate Industries

Dragan Maksimovic

Dragan Maksimovic joins Aggregate Industries from Sika on 1st June, 2021.

He succeeds Guy Edwards, who has decided to pursue other career opportunities outside the organisation after more than a decade with the LafargeHolcim group in the UK and USA.

Originally from Serbia, Dragan Maksimovic has been managing director of Sika UK since 2016 and has an MBA from Sheffield University.

He said: “The UK is one of the most important markets for LafargeHolcim and I am very excited to be offered the opportunity of leading the organisation on its successful path. I am committed to making AI UK the leading company in the UK for sustainable and innovative building solutions, and with my strong and passionate team by my side, I look forward to the challenge.”

Miljan Gutovic, LafargeHolcim’s EMEA region head, said: “I am confident Dragan will continue to drive excellence in the UK construction sector and at the same time deliver on our ambitious sustainability targets. Dragan has a track record of building empowered teams that drive best-in-class results and growth and a strong record in M&A that will further guide the development of Aggregate Industries.”

