Construction News

Thu April 08 2021

New CEO for Henry Riley

2 days David Needham is the new chief executive of construction consultant Henry Riley LLP.

David Needham
David Needham, a long-time partner in the firm, takes over from current managing partner Jim Hendley, who is now chairman.

Mr Needham joined Henry Riley as a quantity surveyor in 1986 before moving into project management, becoming a partner in 1997, and then holding several executive leadership roles within the group.

“It is a tremendous privilege to be leading Henry Riley through our next phase of development,” he said. “We have an outstanding team, and I am looking forward to building a broader and more diverse consultancy to work with our clients to create amazing buildings that bring people together and help businesses to grow and operate well.”

