New CEO for McAvoy Group as family moves on

Ron Clarke, chief executive of the McAvoy Group

Ron Clarke was appointed chief operating officer of McAvoy in March 2021 after 27 years with Graham Group and more recently a couple of years with Mac Group.

He joined McAvoy at around the same time as it was bought out by private equity. The company at the time refused to disclose how much of the business they had sold to Blantyre Capital. The company said then that the McAvoy family – Orla Corr and Conor McAvoy – would remain as shareholding directors and fully active in the business. It has now been confirmed that Blantyre bought a majority of the shares to secure a controlling position, and the family didn't stay around for long.

It now transpires that Orla Corr quit her role as business development director last year and set up Mac Zero Modular Buildings. She relinquished her seat on the board in January this year. Conor McAvoy resigned at the end of April, relinquishing his seat on the board and his role as sales & hire director at McAvoy. He then joined Orla at Mac Zero in the same role.

The McAvoy Group has reported a 30% year-on-year increase in revenue for the six months to 30th April 2021. The business has secured all its budget revenues for 2022, with progress made in securing forecast revenues for 2023, it said.

It recently secured a series of projects with the Department for Education totalling £39m.

Orla Corr

Mark Lowry said: “Despite the challenges facing the construction industry during the last 18 months McAvoy has performed well, supported by Blantyre who have stewarded the business through a steep transition period. I’m pleased to be handing the reins to Ron, who benefits from a huge amount of experience in the construction industry, and I’ve no doubt he will be an excellent leader as McAvoy continues to evolve, focusing on long-term sustainability and resilience, underpinned by an effective ESG strategy.”

Other appointments see Martin Daly joining as chief financial officer and Stephen Clayton promoted to preconstruction director. Glen Busby has been promoted to director of the modular hire and sales division.

Blantyre Capital representative Johann Scheid said: “The McAvoy Group has performed well throughout a tremendously challenging period for the construction industry – with continued, strategic investments to support growth and a commitment to continue leading innovation within the offsite and MMC field, the business will continue to extend its market share across key sectors.”

