New chair for CECA Scotland

Mark Bramley and David Ross

Mark Bramley, managing director at Pat Munro (Alness) Ltd, has been on CECA Scotland’s board since 2015 and vice-chair for the past two years.

He takes over from David Ross, managing director of George Leslie Ltd, who has completed his two-year term.

David Ross said: “Even though I have not been able to attend as many face to face meetings as I would have liked, I am pleased to have been able to forge some strong relationships with colleagues from across the UK.”

Mark Bramley paid tribute to his predecessor for steering the organisation “through one of the most challenging periods our industry has ever faced”.

He added: “After a tough 18 months for everyone, I look forward to working with contractors and clients to ensure we emerge from the pandemic with the industry in a stronger position than ever and ready to meet the challenges of the future, particularly the transition to net zero.

“I strongly believe that investment in infrastructure is the surest way of putting Scotland on track to a jobs-led recovery to meet our social, environmental and economic priorities.”

CECA has more than 110 member firms north of the border who collectively carry out an estimated 80% of all civil engineering activity in Scotland.

