New challenge for Mace directors

Neil Hennessey and James Halksworth join UC Build from Mace, where they worked as regional directors for the retail division, looking after clients such as big supermarkets and retail chains. This is exactly the sector on which UC Build focuses.

UC Build was set up in 2015 as an offshoot of project management firm Underwood Carpenter. It is run by directors Adam Turner and Robert Gott from West Malling, Kent with Waitrose as a key client.

James Halksworth said: “UC Build has established a great reputation in the construction industry for principled and intelligent delivery built on long-term trusted business partnerships. Their consistent success has created significant room for growth and Neil and I are both looking forward to being an integral part of UCB’s future development and expansion.”

UC Build director Robert Gott added: “Neil and James, bring extensive regional experience and commercial expertise to our business and have a notable track record for successfully establishing regional construction operations for major contractors. Most importantly, their approach and focus on client satisfaction is aligned with the culture of UC Build and they will continue to offer the same modern, transparent and flexible approach that allows us to deliver best value to our clients.”

