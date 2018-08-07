New chief exec for Bouygues UK

Rob Bradley has been with Bouygues since its 2012 acquisition of Leadbitter

Lionel Christolomme has left the company and is returning home to France to pursue other opportunities after 28 years with the Bouygues Group.

Rob Bradley, his replacement, rejoins the company after more than two years away. He has extensive UK contracting experience, having held numerous senior roles in the construction industry over the last 30 years, including managing director positions at Willmott Dixon, CH Pearce Construction (now ISG) and Leadbitter, prior to its acquisition by Bouygues in 2012.

He left Bouygues in February 2016 to join the executive team at Midas Group but stayed there only until September 2017.

Fabienne Viala, chairman of Bouygues UK, said: “This is an exciting time for Bouygues UK, when our focus on sectors and projects that enable us to add value through our technical expertise, skills, experience and collaboration with our colleagues across the global Bouygues Group are bearing fruit. I’m very much looking forward to working with Rob as we continue to deliver our business plan, successfully bringing construction projects and developments to life across England and Wales and ensuring that Bouygues UK remains the partner of choice for our clients, our supply chain and our people.”

Rob Bradley said: “With some of the most interesting, high profile and technically complex projects underway across the UK, Bouygues UK is a dynamic business and I am thrilled to become its chief executive officer. I look forward to working with Fabienne and the rest of the exceptional team here, continuing to promote innovation and collaboration across the business.”