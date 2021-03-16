New chief for ASFP

Steve Davies

Steve Davies joined the Association for Specialist Fire Protection (ASFP) from the Lighting Industry Association (LIA) on 1st March and succeeds Niall Rowan at the end of April after the AGM.

“I am excited to join the ASFP at such a pivotal point in its development,” Steve Davies said. “The association has gone through a period of substantial change and growth in recent years. I will build on its achievements and continue its transformation into a modern, professional and outward-reaching association that will represent the needs of its members and the industry long into the future.

“The ASFP has an enviable reputation as a leading authority on passive fire protection. While continuing to develop and improve the services and support offered to members, I will seek to raise the ASFP’s influence in the wider construction industry, ensuring that the competency and professionalism of the association and its members is recognised throughout the sector.”

Outgoing chief executive Niall Rowan will continue to work for the ASFP on technical and regulatory affairs. He said: “It has been a great honour to lead the ASFP through this period of huge change in the fire and construction sectors and to steer its growth and development, including overseeing the launch of its highly successful foundation course in passive fire protection. I am delighted to welcome Steve to the ASFP team and look forward to supporting him as he leads the association through this next phase of its development.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk