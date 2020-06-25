New CIOB president sets quality agenda

CIOB president Mark Beard

“I believe strongly in improving the quality of what the construction industry delivers to its customers,” he said. “I will be making this the key focus for my presidential year. I plan to build on the work of the CIOB’s quality commission and encourage all construction professionals to embrace the Institute’s new Code of Quality Management as we make quality part of our industry’s culture.

“The construction industry delivers many great buildings, for which we can be truly proud; however, there are still too many completed buildings that are not fit for purpose. We need to work together to ensure all work delivered by our industry is of the highest possible standard; embracing fully the requirements of the forthcoming building safety legislation.”

CIOB set up a Construction Quality Commission in 2017 to address systemic industry failings exposed firstly by the building defects that had forced the closure of 17 Edinburgh schools and then by the cladding issues on Grenfell Tower.

The result of the commission’s work was the CIOB Code of Quality Management, published in September 2019.

Mark Beard’s presidency starts as CIOB members and the wider construction industry are facing unusual challenges. Speaking at the CIOB’s first virtual Members Forum, the new CIOB president said: “The Covid-19 pandemic is an extraordinary, unprecedented event that nobody could have seen coming. I empathise fully with all CIOB members and everyone in construction as we all go through these challenging times with many people facing furlough and reduced pay. However, Covid-19 has shown us that we are far more capable of change than we may have imagined before and together we will get through this very difficult time.”

Immediate past president Charles Egbu said, “Mark will be a great president for the CIOB, and he is right the industry is capable of great change. We need to all pull together to make that change happen, but we know it is within us.”

